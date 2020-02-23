Marlins' Monte Harrison: Shows off speed in spring opener
Harrison got the start in center field Saturday against the Mets, slapping a base hit in the first inning off Rick Porcello and promptly stealing second and third base before scoring, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old is the Marlins' No. 5 fantasy prospect, and he showed why in the team's spring opener. Harrison offers a similarly impressive athletic package to Lewis Brinson -- with a similarly questionable hit tool -- but after posting a .274/.357/.451 slash line through 56 games for Triple-A New Orleans last season with nine homers and 20 steals in 22 attempts, he may be better positioned to become Miami's center fielder of the future. If Brinson flames out again this season, Harrison stands ready to make his big-league debut in 2020.
