Harrison was recalled from the Marlins' alternate training site Tuesday and is starting in center field and batting ninth against the Orioles, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old will unsurprisingly make his major-league debut Tuesday, with the Marlins returning to action after a week off due to the COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff. Harrison had a .274/.357/.451 slash line with nine homers and 20 stolen bases at Triple-A last season and should see plenty of playing time, at least until the roster is back up to full strength.