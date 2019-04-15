Harrison went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a stolen base and a second run scored for Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday.

A sore wrist cost Harrison a handful of games to begin the season, but he returned to action April 11 and wasted little time in proving he was fully healthy. The 23-year-old has a similar profile to Lewis Brinson -- impressive athleticism that can produce power and speed, but significant contact and plate discipline issues that limit his upside -- and Harrison could join him in the Marlins' outfield later this season if he puts together a strong run with the Baby Cakes.