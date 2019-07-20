Marlins' Monte Harrison: Undergoes wrist procedure
Harrison (wrist) underwent right wrist surgery and is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Harrison was moved to the 7-day injured list July 6 due to wrist soreness, though it appears the issue was more severe than initially thought. He'll target a return in mid-to-late August.
