Harrison has a 60 percent strikeout rate through 20 plate appearances for Double-A Jacksonville.

He is 1-for-17 at the plate with a 12:2 K:BB through five games. It wasn't hard to envision Harrison going through some serious growing pains against Double-A pitching, given his initial struggles at previous levels. Hopefully he is able to make the necessary adjustments sooner than later. He still possesses enough power and speed to someday be a 25/25 threat.