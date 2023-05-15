Nunez his hitting .282 with a .412 OBP, three home runs and 16 steals in 33 games for Double-A Pensacola.

Known for his plus defense at shortstop and plus-plus speed on the bases, Nunez has been a below league average hitter at every stop except one prior to this season. His 131 wRC+ in 154 plate appearances is easily a career best, and his .097 ISO, .412 OBP and 17.5 percent strikeout rate also represent the best marks of his four-season career. If he can get on base enough to make up for his lack of power, Nunez's defense could earn him everyday playing time, in which case he could steal enough bases to be fantasy relevant.