Marlins' Nasim Nunez: Drafted by Marlins in second round

The Marlins have selected Nunez with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Given his size (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) and 60-grade speed, Nunez draws comparisons to Xavier Edwards from last year's draft. However, while Nunez is the better defender, Edwards was even faster and had a better hit tool when he came off the board at No. 38 overall in 2018. Being as small as Nunez isn't a deal breaker in fantasy, but he would need to project as a potential leadoff hitter with impact speed for us to really get excited, and he seems more likely to be a No. 9 hitter who steals 20 bases and contends for Gold Gloves. That's a great real-life player, but it's difficult to wait four-plus years on a prospect who could realistically hit .260 with five home runs at the bottom of a big-league lineup.