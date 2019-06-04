Marlins' Nasim Nunez: Drafted by Marlins in second round
The Marlins have selected Nunez with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Given his size (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) and 60-grade speed, Nunez draws comparisons to Xavier Edwards from last year's draft. However, while Nunez is the better defender, Edwards was even faster and had a better hit tool when he came off the board at No. 38 overall in 2018. Being as small as Nunez isn't a deal breaker in fantasy, but he would need to project as a potential leadoff hitter with impact speed for us to really get excited, and he seems more likely to be a No. 9 hitter who steals 20 bases and contends for Gold Gloves. That's a great real-life player, but it's difficult to wait four-plus years on a prospect who could realistically hit .260 with five home runs at the bottom of a big-league lineup.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start