The Marlins announced Monday that Nunez will report to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2019 second-round pick will get a chance to test himself against higher-level competition early in camp, but he'll presumably be reassigned to minor-league spring training after the first one or two waves of roster cuts. The 20-year-old shortstop split time between the rookie-level Gulf Coast and New York-Penn Leagues during his first professional season in 2019, slashing .200/.327/.238 over 185 at-bats.