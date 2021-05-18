Nunez has 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts through 10 games for Low-A Jupiter to lead all of minor-league baseball, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 20-year-old swiped 28 bags in 30 attempts over 51 games in rookie ball in 2019, so his early display of speed this season is no surprise. Nunez was a second-round pick in 2019 but as yet he hasn't shown a lot with his bat, slashing .171/.383/.171 this year with an 11:10 BB:K. His defense at shortstop is plus, so he could reach the majors as a bench option even if he never becomes an asset as a hitter, but he'll need to show something at the plate to be worth stashing even in deep dynasty formats.