Marlins' Neil Walker: Batting third against righty
Walker is back in the lineup batting third and playing first base Friday against righty German Marquez and the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Walker appears to be in a platoon with fellow veteran Martin Prado at first base, as Prado started Thursday against lefty Kyle Freeland. The switch-hitting Walker has fared better against righties than lefties, posting a career .796 OPS against the former and a career .674 mark against the latter, so a platoon should provide a small boost to his rate starts while hurting his overall playing time.
