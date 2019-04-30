Walker (hamstring) had an MRI on his left knee Tuesday which revealed a bone bruise, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Walker has been out of the lineup for four straight games with what had been called a hamstring injury. It's unclear if the knee bruise is a new diagnosis or an entirely separate issue. Either way, the injury isn't considered to be too serious, and he'll be available to pinch hit Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories