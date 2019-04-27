Walker's absence from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies is due to a hamstring issue, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The injury explains why Walker is sitting for the second straight game against right-handed pitching. He's expected to sit again Sunday but could return after Monday's off day. The injury doesn't appear to be particularly serious, as he's available to pinch hit, as he did in Friday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories