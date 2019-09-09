Walker will start at first base and bat second Monday against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Though Walker will be occupying a prominent lineup spot, the Marlins don't appear to view him as an everyday player at this point in the season. He was on the bench for three of Miami's previous five games and looks like the No. 2 option at both first and third base behind Garrett Cooper and Starlin Castro, respectively.