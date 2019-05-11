Walker went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Walker delivered an RBI single in the third to get the Marlins on the board, but the Mets would emerge with an 11-2 victory in the series opener. The 33-year-old has hit safely in six straight games following Friday's multi-hit performance, which has helped improve his batting average to .289 through 36 contests this season.