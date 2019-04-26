Marlins' Neil Walker: Finding groove at plate
Walker went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.
His second-two bagger was the big one -- with two outs in the top of the 10th inning. Walker just missed a homer with a hit off the top of the wall in the left-field corner, then scored when Starlin Castro actually did go yard. Walker is on a bit of a roll, going 7-for-14 with three doubles and three walks over the last four games, but the 33-year-old has almost no production to show for it -- Thursday's run was the only time he's crossed the plate during the hot streak, and he hasn't collected an RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal