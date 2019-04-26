Walker went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

His second-two bagger was the big one -- with two outs in the top of the 10th inning. Walker just missed a homer with a hit off the top of the wall in the left-field corner, then scored when Starlin Castro actually did go yard. Walker is on a bit of a roll, going 7-for-14 with three doubles and three walks over the last four games, but the 33-year-old has almost no production to show for it -- Thursday's run was the only time he's crossed the plate during the hot streak, and he hasn't collected an RBI.