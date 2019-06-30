Marlins' Neil Walker: Fuels Marlins comeback
Walker went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-6 victory over the Phillies on Saturday.
The 33-year-old was key to the Marlins' comeback, as he smashed a two-run homer to pull Miami within three in the sixth inning and then added another RBI on a single in the seventh to make the score 6-5. Walker then scored the go-ahead run a few batters after his single. Walker doesn't have the same pop he once did, but he is hitting .280 with five homers, 17 RBI, 15 runs and two steals in 164 at-bats this season.
