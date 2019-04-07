Marlins' Neil Walker: Hit bench against lefty
Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Walker started the last three games but will return to the bench with Atlanta sending out left-hander Sean Newcomb. Martin Prado grabs another start as the first-base platoon continues.
