Walker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Reds.

Walker took Tyler Mahle deep in the third inning, accounting for the entirety of the Marlins' offensive production. It was his second homer of the season, but his first since Opening Day. There's been little to note about Walker's early season production as he has just two RBI and four runs scored through 34 plate appearances.

