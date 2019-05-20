Walker went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

After seeing his nine-game hit streak snapped Friday and receiving the day off Saturday, Walker got right back to smacking the ball around the yard. He's slashing .368/.442/.447 in May, but the hits haven't come with a lot of production -- he's got only two runs and two RBI in 13 games on the month, and Walker hasn't gone yard since April 13.