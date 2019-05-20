Marlins' Neil Walker: Hot streak continues
Walker went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.
After seeing his nine-game hit streak snapped Friday and receiving the day off Saturday, Walker got right back to smacking the ball around the yard. He's slashing .368/.442/.447 in May, but the hits haven't come with a lot of production -- he's got only two runs and two RBI in 13 games on the month, and Walker hasn't gone yard since April 13.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal