Walker went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Walker's RBI single in the third inning opened the game's scoring. He enjoyed a solid weekend against Washington, going 5-for-10 with a homer and four RBI over the last two days. His current .296 batting average would tie his career high set in 2010.

