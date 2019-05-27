Marlins' Neil Walker: Knocks three hits
Walker went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.
Walker's RBI single in the third inning opened the game's scoring. He enjoyed a solid weekend against Washington, going 5-for-10 with a homer and four RBI over the last two days. His current .296 batting average would tie his career high set in 2010.
