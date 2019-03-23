Marlins' Neil Walker: Launches fourth spring homer
Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
He took Max Scherzer deep in the fifth inning, so it wasn't a cheapie off inferior pitching. Walker is only hitting .216 this spring, but half of his eight hits have left the yard. The veteran switch hitter is set to begin the season as the Marlins' starting first baseman and, despite his declining power numbers over the last few years, should hit in the heart of a batting order somewhat strapped for established big-league talent.
