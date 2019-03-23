Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

He took Max Scherzer deep in the fifth inning, so it wasn't a cheapie off inferior pitching. Walker is only hitting .216 this spring, but half of his eight hits have left the yard. The veteran switch hitter is set to begin the season as the Marlins' starting first baseman and, despite his declining power numbers over the last few years, should hit in the heart of a batting order somewhat strapped for established big-league talent.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • willson-contreras.jpg

    Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0

    Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...