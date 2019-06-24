Walker (quadriceps) got the start at third base for High-A Jupiter on Sunday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

He began the rehab stint Saturday, and Walker isn't expected to need much work before rejoining the big-league roster. It's interesting that the Marlins had the veteran play the hot corner on his rehab assignment, as he has played first base exclusively this year so far, but it could be an indication he'll be transitioning to a utility role with Garrett Cooper hitting well and a better defensive fit at first base than an outfield corner. Walker could be activated as soon as Tuesday.