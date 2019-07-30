Walker went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The veteran infielder lived up to his name in this one, but productive games have been rare for Walker lately. He's slashing just .207/.299/.259 through 20 games in July with four RBI and seven runs, and he has only three extra-base hits -- all doubles -- on the month.