Marlins' Neil Walker: Placed on injured list
Walker (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Walker left Saturday's game against Tampa Bay with a jammed right index finger. The injury is now being referred to as a sprain, and he'll get at least 10 days to rest and heal. He could be forced to compete with Starlin Castro for at-bats at third base once healthy, as Isan Diaz was recalled in a corresponding move and will presumably become the primary second baseman.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...