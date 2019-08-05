Walker (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Walker left Saturday's game against Tampa Bay with a jammed right index finger. The injury is now being referred to as a sprain, and he'll get at least 10 days to rest and heal. He could be forced to compete with Starlin Castro for at-bats at third base once healthy, as Isan Diaz was recalled in a corresponding move and will presumably become the primary second baseman.