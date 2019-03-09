Walker went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI on Friday against the Mets.

Walker clubbed a three-run homer in the third inning and hit a solo blast in the fifth over the fence in left-center field. The 33-year-old remains on track to start at first base for the Marlins following a disappointing season at the dish in 2018 with the Yankees. He hit .219 with 11 home runs and 46 RBI over 113 games, all career lows.