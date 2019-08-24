Walker went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against Philadelphia.

Walker knocked home a pair of runs in the fifth inning on a double to right field, giving his team an 11-9 lead. The 33-year-old has put together a modest three-game hitting streak and is slashing .269/.346/.392 with five homers, 26 RBI and two stolen bases over 88 games this year.