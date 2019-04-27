Walker sits for the second straight game Saturday against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Walker sat against a righty for the first time this season Friday and will do so again with Jake Arrieta on the mound Saturday. It's odd timing for a loss of at-bats, as he's gone 7-for-14 with three doubles in his last five games. It's possible he's carrying an unreported minor injury, though he did appear off the bench Friday. Miguel Rojas starts at first base in his absence.