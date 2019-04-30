Walker (hamstring) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Walker is in line to miss his fourth straight contest due to a hamstring injury. He's already been used off the bench twice since suffering the injury, so he should be available to pinch hit Tuesday night if needed. Garrett Coopers draws the start at first base and will hit sixth with Walker out of the mix.

