Walker (hamstring, knee) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Walker will remain on the bench for a fifth straight game as he continues to nurse minor hamstring and knee injuries. The veteran was used off the bench Tuesday, suggesting he could be ready to rejoin the starting lineup following Thursday's scheduled off day. Martin Prado is starting at first base in place of Walker on Wednesday.

