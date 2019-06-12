Walker (quadriceps) has resumed a throwing and hitting progression recently, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Walker has been on the shelf since May 31 with a right quadriceps strain and seems to have progressed as anticipated, though he remains without a concrete timetable for a return. He'll likely need to bat and play first base in a simulated or minor-league rehab game before the Marlins sign off on his return from the 10-day injured list.

