Walker (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will bat fifth and play first base against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Walker had been out since the end of May. He hit a solid .295/.375/443 in 51 games prior to getting injured. Jeff Brigham was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to clear a spot on the roster.

