Walker (finger) was activated off the 10-day injured list and will start Friday and bat fourth against the Rockies.

Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right finger Aug. 5, but is now ready to return to the starting nine. Prior to the injury, Walker had amassed a slash line of .262/.343/.384 with five home runs. Devin Marrero was designated for assignment to make room for Walker.