Walker is not in the lineup Monday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Walker will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Austin Dean picks up another start at first base in his stead. The veteran infielder, who is hitting .257 with a .718 OPS through 110 games this season, could continue to see his playing time dwindle over the final week of the season as the Marlins look to give other players looks.