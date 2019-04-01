Marlins' Neil Walker: Sitting against lefty again
Walker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Walker will sit for the third time in five games this season, with all of his benchings coming against left-handed pitching. Though Walker switch hits, he's been far stronger historically against righties (.271/.344/.452 career line, 119 wRC+) than southpaws (.256/.319/.355, 86 wRC+). As a result, he'll likely be included as part of a platoon at first base the entire season.
