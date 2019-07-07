Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports

Walker is 5-for-35 over his last 12 contests and will take a seat Sunday with southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the mound for the Braves. Yadiel Rivera and Garrett Cooper will start at the corner infield spots in the final game before the All-Star break.

