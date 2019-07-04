Walker is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

The Marlins will wrap up their series in Washington with an early game, so Walker will just be receiving some routine maintenance while Garrett Cooper spells him at first base. In his eight games since returning from a quadriceps injury in late June, Walker has gone 3-for-24 with a home run, three RBI and four runs.

