Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Walker had started each of the previous four games at either corner-infield spot, but his path to consistent action still appears blocked so long as both Garrett Cooper and Starlin Castro are healthy and available. The veteran is on an expiring deal, so the 46-82 Marlins don't have much incentive to hand him regular at-bats as the season winds down.