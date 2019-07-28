Walker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It's the second consecutive game on the bench for Walker with the Diamondbacks sending another southpaw to the mound in Robbie Ray. The 33-year-old is slashing .231/.318/.282 in only 44 plate appearances against lefties this season. Martin Prado will start at the hot corner in the series finale.