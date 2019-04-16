Marlins' Neil Walker: Sitting vs. lefty
Walker is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Walker will head to the bench for the second game of the series with lefty Jose Quintana slated to toe the rubber for the opposition. Martin Prado draws the start at first base and will bat fifth in Walker's stead.
