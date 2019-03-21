Marlins' Neil Walker: Smacks third spring homer
Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Hitting third in what could plausibly be the Marlins' Opening Day lineup, Walker took Daniel Ponce de Leon deep in the fourth inning for his third homer of the season. The veteran infielder is slashing only .206/.308/.471 through 39 plate appearances this spring, but he's still set to begin the campaign as the team's primary first baseman while potentially seeing occasional action at second and third as well. If he sticks in the three-hole, Walker could be prove to be a useful source of RBI.
