Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base in a 3-0 victory against the Rockies on Sunday.

The veteran infielder didn't record a steal in 113 games last season, so it's certainly a surprise to see him post his first one of 2019 so early. Walker now has 30 stolen bases in his career. Owners can chalk up his steal Sunday to veteran savviness, and shouldn't count on it happening regularly in 2019.