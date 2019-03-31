Marlins' Neil Walker: Steals base versus Rockies
Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base in a 3-0 victory against the Rockies on Sunday.
The veteran infielder didn't record a steal in 113 games last season, so it's certainly a surprise to see him post his first one of 2019 so early. Walker now has 30 stolen bases in his career. Owners can chalk up his steal Sunday to veteran savviness, and shouldn't count on it happening regularly in 2019.
More News
-
Marlins' Neil Walker: Back on bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Neil Walker: Batting third against righty•
-
Marlins' Neil Walker: Swats pinch-hit homer against Rox•
-
Marlins' Neil Walker: Sitting on Opening Day•
-
Marlins' Neil Walker: Launches fourth spring homer•
-
Marlins' Neil Walker: Smacks third spring homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...