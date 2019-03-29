Walker hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

With southpaw Kyle Freeland on the hill for Colorado, Miami manager Don Mattingly gave Martin Prado the start at first base, but Walker was able to make an impact as a pinch hitter, taking Scott Oberg deep in the eighth inning. The journeyman infielder may not be stuck in a strict platoon with Prado this season given that Walker is a switch hitter, but his .663 OPS and 11 homers in 113 games last year with the Yankees also doesn't make a strong case for regular playing time.