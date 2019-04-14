Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

The veteran is only hitting .190 through 15 games, and while he does have three homers, all three have come with the bases empty and he has no other RBI. The Marlins aren't exactly flush with quality big-league bats, so Walker's job at first base may be safe for now, but if he continues to struggle the club may look elsewhere for offensive help.

