Enright announced on his Instagram page that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in December

Enright was selected by the Marlins in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft over the winter after pitching to a 2.88 ERA in 48 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A while a member of the Cleveland organization. The right-hander announces in the post that he has completed his first round of treatments for the cancer. While he is behind in his throwing program, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports that the right-hander has "no current physical limitations," and the team is currently ironing out a plan for him to return to the mound.