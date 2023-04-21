Enright (illness) pitched in a game Friday at extended spring training, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Enright is currently on the 60-day injured list following an offseason diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma, but it's looking like he might be an option for the Marlins' bullpen around the time he becomes eligible for activation in late May. The 26-year-old righty posted a 2.88 ERA and 87:14 K:BB over 65.2 innings last season between the Double-A and Triple-A affiliates of the Guardians. Miami selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in December.