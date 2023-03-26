Enright (illness) will throw a bullpen session before Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
After being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in December, Enright wasn't available to pitch in a game this spring, but the 26-year-old is steadily building back up. According to De Nicola, Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Sunday that Enright will soon face live hitters. Once that happens, Enright could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment soon after. The Marlins selected Enright in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft and will have to keep him on the active roster or stash him on the injured list all season to retain his rights.