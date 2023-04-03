The Marlins transferred Enright (illness) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Enright was able to resume a throwing progression before the end of spring training and should be cleared to face hitters soon, the Marlins won't rush him back into game action at the big-league level after he was diagnosed in December with Hodgkin lymphoma. A Rule 5 pick over the winter, Enright wasn't likely to garner a major role out of the Miami bullpen in 2023 even before his diagnosis, so expect the right-hander to remain on a minor-league rehab assignment for close to the maximum length of 30 days whenever he's deemed ready to pitch in games.