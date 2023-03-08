Enright (lymphoma) threw a bullpen session Wednesday for the first time this spring, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Enright announced last month on his personal Instagram page that he was diagnosed with nodular predominant Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma on Dec. 23. He's been taking things slowly so far in Marlins camp but has expressed a strong desire to pitch competitively at some point in 2023. The 26-year-old right-hander was selected away from the Guardians in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft back on Dec. 7.