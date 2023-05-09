Enright (illness) struck out two over two scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab start at Triple-A Jacksonville.
Enright was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma last December and continues to take steps forward in his recovery. He looked sharp in his latest rehab stint and could be closing in on a return from the 60-day injured list, though nothing is set in stone at this time.
