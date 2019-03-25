Anderson has secured a spot in the Miami bullpen to begin the regular season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander earned his first ticket to the big leagues after limiting opposing hitters to a .179 average over eight spring innings while striking out 10 and walking none. Anderson has consistently posted elevated strikeout rates throughout his minor-league career, but he'll need to find success in lower-leverage spots initially before the Marlins hand him any sort of meaningful role out of the bullpen.